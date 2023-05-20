Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.75. 26,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 144,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Global X China Consumer ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $308.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X China Consumer ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHIQ. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 521.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 19,053 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

