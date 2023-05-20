Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.12% of Globant worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.18. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $240.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.80.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.