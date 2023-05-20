Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.
Golar LNG Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.73. 1,091,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $30.66.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
