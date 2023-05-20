Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.73. 1,091,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Golar LNG by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Golar LNG by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

