GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
GoldMining Stock Down 1.0 %
GLDG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,576. The company has a market cap of $170.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.
Insider Activity at GoldMining
In related news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. purchased 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $396,341.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,720,027 shares in the company, valued at $87,285,842.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 222,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,499 over the last ninety days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoldMining
GoldMining Company Profile
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoldMining (GLDG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.