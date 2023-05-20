GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

GoldMining Stock Down 1.0 %

GLDG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,576. The company has a market cap of $170.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Insider Activity at GoldMining

In related news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. purchased 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $396,341.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,720,027 shares in the company, valued at $87,285,842.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 222,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,499 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoldMining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in GoldMining by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,298,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 871,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GoldMining by 11.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in GoldMining by 28.8% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GoldMining by 930.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 163,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in GoldMining during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

