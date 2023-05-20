Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.71

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 435,092 shares trading hands.

Goldstone Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

