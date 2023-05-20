Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

GTIM opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

