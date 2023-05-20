Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

LOPE opened at $110.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.37. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

