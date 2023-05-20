Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance
Shares of GRP.U opened at $60.74 on Thursday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.56.
About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
