Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

Shares of GRP.U opened at $60.74 on Thursday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.56.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

