Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$96.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$97.63.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$81.58 on Tuesday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$63.29 and a 52 week high of C$92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.61%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

