Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Great Western Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 64,622,472 shares traded.

Great Western Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.73.

About Great Western Mining

(Get Rating)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It primarily holds interests in 249 full and fractional claims covering an area of approximately 20.7 square kilometers in Black Mountain Claim Group; and 107 full and 12 fractional claims covering an area of approximately 10 square kilometers in Huntoon Claim Group.

Featured Stories

