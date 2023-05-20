Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 26,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 495% from the average daily volume of 4,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Greenbriar Capital Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

