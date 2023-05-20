Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $4.38 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $605,311.75 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,859.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00340654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00560049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00067882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00427869 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.