Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

GPI opened at $220.68 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $242.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 40.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

