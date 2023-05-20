Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HASI. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

HASI opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $46.24.

In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

