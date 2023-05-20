Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of HBIO stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.75. 224,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan I. Edrick acquired 13,808 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $36,867.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,293 shares in the company, valued at $497,402.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan I. Edrick acquired 13,808 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $36,867.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,293 shares in the company, valued at $497,402.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,866,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 282,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 29.7% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,620,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 370,783 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 64,399 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 56,244 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Articles

