Harvest Finance Price Hits $28.74 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $28.74 or 0.00106232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.57 million and $3.05 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

