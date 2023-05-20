Hasbro, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st.

Hasbro has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Hasbro Trading Down 2.7 %

Hasbro stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 75,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $35,825,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 35.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

