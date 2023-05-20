Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.

Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

