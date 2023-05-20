HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
HashiCorp Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HCP opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.34.
HashiCorp Company Profile
