Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Director Mylle H. Mangum Sells 5,158 Shares

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $135,552.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $92,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HVT opened at $26.34 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $425.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $280.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.