Head to Head Analysis: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) vs. Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Financial Institutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $68.76 million 1.66 $20.44 million $0.95 6.12 Financial Institutions $242.38 million 1.05 $56.57 million $3.39 4.87

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FNCB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 25.30% 15.55% 1.08% Financial Institutions 20.38% 13.60% 0.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FNCB Bancorp and Financial Institutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Financial Institutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Financial Institutions has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.76%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats FNCB Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation and ownership of banks. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Warsaw, NY.

