Head to Head Contrast: Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) vs. Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF – Get Rating) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 1 1 0 0 1.50

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.07%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications -2.08% -0.25% -0.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications $267.37 million 3.76 -$8.38 million ($0.11) -182.00

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Volatility and Risk

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman on April 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

