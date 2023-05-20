Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $161.00

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161 ($2.02) and traded as high as GBX 167.50 ($2.10). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.10), with a volume of 11,406 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.38 million, a PE ratio of -8,625.00 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 159.30.
In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham sold 118,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.04), for a total transaction of £192,340 ($240,936.99). In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 12,450 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.00), for a total value of £19,920 ($24,953.03). Also, insider Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.04), for a total transaction of £192,340 ($240,936.99). Company insiders own 45.87% of the company’s stock.
Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.
