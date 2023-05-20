Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $161.00

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161 ($2.02) and traded as high as GBX 167.50 ($2.10). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.10), with a volume of 11,406 shares.

Helios Underwriting Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.38 million, a PE ratio of -8,625.00 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 159.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helios Underwriting

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham sold 118,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.04), for a total transaction of £192,340 ($240,936.99). In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 12,450 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.00), for a total value of £19,920 ($24,953.03). Also, insider Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.04), for a total transaction of £192,340 ($240,936.99). Company insiders own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

