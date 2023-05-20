Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading Down 0.7%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.05 ($0.09). Approximately 530,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,514,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

Helium One Global Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.37. The stock has a market cap of £55.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Helium One Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.