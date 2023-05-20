Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Receives Maintains Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group restated their maintains rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.40.

NYSE:HP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. 1,531,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

