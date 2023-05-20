Herc (NYSE:HRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HRI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Herc has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $162.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Activity at Herc

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 51.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,967,000 after acquiring an additional 878,615 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Herc by 723.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,105,000 after purchasing an additional 454,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Herc by 374.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Herc by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,498,000 after purchasing an additional 264,348 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

