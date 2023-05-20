Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $16.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 264.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 630,120 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $7,011,000. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 576.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 280,658 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.