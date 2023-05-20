Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.
Hercules Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $16.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 264.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 630,120 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $7,011,000. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 576.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 280,658 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hercules Capital
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
