Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. AbbVie makes up 0.2% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.11. 5,610,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,897 shares of company stock worth $24,211,983 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

