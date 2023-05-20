Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Takes $533,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.25. 30,268,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,973,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

