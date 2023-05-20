HI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.48 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $12.48 million and approximately $260,443.16 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00025959 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,966.55 or 0.99983268 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00455964 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $299,726.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.