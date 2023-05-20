High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
High Liner Foods Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of High Liner Foods stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
