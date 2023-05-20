High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

High Liner Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of High Liner Foods stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of value-added frozen seafood. The firm also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.