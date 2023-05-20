Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HLT opened at $144.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.39. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

