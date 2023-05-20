Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Position Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,960 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Hims & Hers Health worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIMS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE HIMS opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 722,285 shares of company stock worth $8,033,062. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

