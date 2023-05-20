Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Trading Down 1.4%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (OTC:HPGSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 9,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.
Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
