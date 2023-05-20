holoride Hits 24 Hour Volume of $57,458.33 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, holoride has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $16.34 million and $57,458.33 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.61 or 0.06745128 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00039306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000613 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02691622 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $53,950.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.