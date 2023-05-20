holoride (RIDE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $59,541.91

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded down 1% against the dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $16.09 million and $59,541.91 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02691622 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $53,950.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

