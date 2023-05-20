Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $315.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $340.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $290.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.67 and a 200 day moving average of $306.05. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

