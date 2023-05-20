Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,148.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

