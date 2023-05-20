Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Honda Motor Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of Honda Motor
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honda Motor (HMC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.