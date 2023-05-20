Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,725. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.48. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $908,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 185,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

