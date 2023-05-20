Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 514.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corp. engages in the design, market, and import of wooden and metal furniture, leather furniture, fabric-upholstered furniture, and outdoor furniture. It operates its business through the following business segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.