Horizen Price Hits $8.53 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Horizen has a total market cap of $116.89 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $8.53 or 0.00031750 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00124077 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00047779 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,703,194 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

