Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Hits $117.74 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $8.59 or 0.00031634 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $117.74 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00121986 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,705,775 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

