Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBNC. TheStreet lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 799.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.