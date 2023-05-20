Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %
Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $90.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $545.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 112.54%. The business had revenue of $515.37 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.
