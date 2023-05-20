Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $90.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $545.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 112.54%. The business had revenue of $515.37 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

