Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at $775,825.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,065,128.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 182,050 shares of company stock valued at $13,586,134 over the last three months. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 250.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 57.5% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

