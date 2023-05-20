HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 117,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 209,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

