HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 117,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 209,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
HUTCHMED Stock Up 1.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
