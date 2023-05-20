ICON Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last week, ICON has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $247.16 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 957,749,462 coins and its circulating supply is 957,749,914 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 957,745,404.252962. The last known price of ICON is 0.25802823 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $4,122,047.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.