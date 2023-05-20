ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.30.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $212.78 on Friday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $249.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.96 and its 200 day moving average is $211.95. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. Research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 40.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 545,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,147,000 after acquiring an additional 157,527 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 141,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,139,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 42,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.