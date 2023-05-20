Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Identiv Stock Performance

INVE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 63,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,389. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Identiv has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Insider Activity at Identiv

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 149,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,059.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Identiv by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Identiv by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

