IDT (NYSE:IDT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

IDT Stock Up 3.2 %

IDT stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. IDT has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $867.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $112,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,187,953.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $193,422. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDT by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 649,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,132,000 after buying an additional 319,663 shares during the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in IDT by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IDT by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in IDT by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Further Reading

